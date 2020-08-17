Shweta Singh Kirti on late brother Sushant Singh Rajput: Over 1 million joined his prayer meet

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti revealed that more than a million people joined the global prayer meet for Sushant, and called the moment a spiritual revolution. Taking it to Instagram to thank Sushant's fans and well-wishers around the globe for joining the prayer meet for her brother, Shweta shared a collage of pictures of those who attended.

She wrote on Instagram, "More than a million joining from all over the world to pray for Sushant. It's a spiritual revolution and it is gaining momentum around the world, our prayers will not go unanswered," she wrote, with hashtags: #GlobalPrayers4SSR, #CBIForSSR, #Godiswithus and #JusticeForSushant."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) onAug 16, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT

In another video, Shweta Singh Kirti can be seen worshipping Kaal Bhairav:

Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend-actress Ankita Lokhande also offered prayers for him, and showed support to Shweta on her social media post. "Prayers can change anything," Ankita commented on Shweta's Instagram post.

Sushant was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14. His death was termed a case of suicide, but the investigation took a different turn when his family lodged an FIR accusing his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges. The initiative of a global prayer meet for Sushant was taken up on the two-month anniversary of the actor's death.

"It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant," shared Shweta at the time of announcing the initiative.

Meanwhile, Sushant's family as well as friends and well-wishers from the industry are joining forces to demand a CBI investigation into his death.

Sushant's family has accused his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide. Several Bollywood stars, including Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra, have now joined the family's demand for a CBI probe into the death.

