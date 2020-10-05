Shweta Tiwari celebrates birthday with daughter Palak, shares pictures with fans

Shweta Tiwari was recently tested positive for COVID-19 and she had even spoken about it. But now, her fans can be elated that she has recovered and also celebrated her birthday. On October 4, she brought the special occasion and took to her Instagram account to share two very beautiful pictures.

She shared two pictures with her daughter Palak and the dazzling duo could be seen twinning in red. Even Palak's mask that she wore was red in colour. Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ @palaktiwarii A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) onOct 4, 2020 at 9:37am PDT

Seeing the post, Rati Pandey commented, "what a combination." (sic) Reena Aggarwal wrote- "I love what your wearing." (sic)

Tiwari, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recenty, even spoke about it in an interview with Times of India. She stated, "Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I developed a cough on September 16. Tony and Deeya said the sequence of marriage with Varun was very important and even otherwise, I felt I should not take any chances. I headed to get myself tested."

Talking about how she has been managing during this time, this is what the actress had to say, "Well, thankfully I have sufficient rooms. So, I have quarantined myself. Palak (her daughter) is also very particular about social distancing. It's a tough time no doubt. Even on the sets, it's so difficult to shoot. It's so edgy at times. When will we come out of this pandemic?"

