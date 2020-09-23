Shweta Tiwari: Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19, have to quarantine myself till October 1

Television star Shweta Tiwari has stated in an interview that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She also revealed that she will now have to quarantine herself till October 1. She’s currently seen on the show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, which also stars Varun Badola.

In an interview with Times of India, she stated, "Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I developed a cough on September 16. Tony and Deeya said the sequence of marriage with Varun was very important and even otherwise, I felt I should not take any chances. I headed to get myself tested."

Talking about how she has been managing during this time, this is what the actress had to say, "Well, thankfully I have sufficient rooms. So, I have quarantined myself. Palak (her daughter) is also very particular about social distancing. It's a tough time no doubt. Even on the sets, it's so difficult to shoot. It's so edgy at times. When will we come out of this pandemic?"

She also revealed, "I am drinking lots of hot water essentially and reading a lot. I had symptoms for the first three days. I got tested on September 17. But now I am okay. I have to quarantine myself till October 1 at least. My next test will happen on September 27."

