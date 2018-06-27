Shweta Tripathi's wedding celebrations begin, see photos from mehendi ceremony

After a courtship of five years, actress Shweta Tripathi is all set to take the plunge with rapper-boyfriend Chaitanya Sharma, popularly known as Slow Cheetah

Shweta Tripathi

Masaan actress Shweta Tripathi is all set to tie the knot with rapper Chaitanya Sharma aka Slow Cheetah. The couple had a private mehendi ceremony at the rapper's house yesterday. It was a fun filled and chilled out event, with the bride-to-be looking adorable in a yellow mid length dress.

The bridal mehendi was a reflection of the couple as the theme for the occasion was their love story. On her left hand, Shweta has a rollercoaster, as that's where Cheetah had asked her out when they first started dating and on the other hand she has a plane as that's where their love story began. Under the plane is a placard with their wedding date on it (29th June 2018) and theatre masks representing the place where they first met and 'Love' for their common love for the stage and acting.

Mid-day had earlier learned that Sharma has planned a surprise for his wife-to-be - he is in the midst of putting together a special song for his ladylove. While professional videographers Chai Productions have been entrusted to shoot the wedding video, the groom has brought Vivek Sagar on board to compose a song that will be woven into the video. What makes it all the more special is that Sharma - whose rapping skills have earned him a place in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy - will be heard rapping in the song.

Suhail Ali Rizvi of Chai Productions reveals, "It was our idea to compose a fresh song as the couple's beautiful love story demanded original lyrics and music. While the lyrics are yet to be penned, the theme will be based on their story. Slow Cheetah will contribute a rap portion to the song later."

Also Read: Chaitanya Sharma Creates A Special Song For Ladylove Shweta Tripathi

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates