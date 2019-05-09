Siddharth Chopra's ex-fiance Ishita Kumar gets back to work

bollywood

Ishita Kumar's wedding with Priyanka Chopra Jonas' brother is said to have been called off mutually. Siddharth Chopra and Ishita had a Roka ceremony at their Delhi residence

Earlier, this year the Chopra family had celebrated Siddharth and Ishita's roka ceremony in New Delhi. But now, Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding has been officially called off for the second time. The news started doing the rounds from May 3 onwards, and Madhu Chopra has also come out in the open to break her silence on it.

In a media interaction, Madhu Chopra has confirmed that Siddharth Chopra's wedding with Delhi-based Ishita Kumar has been called off. Speaking to the entertainment website, Madhu Chopra said, "They (Siddharth and Ishita) have mutually called it off."

However, when Priyanka's mother was asked about the reason behind this relationship going kaput, Mrs Chopra remained tight-lipped about it.

After hogging headlines owing to the last-minute cancellation of her wedding with Siddharth Chopra, Ishita Kumar is now back at work in London. Her wedding with Priyanka Chopra Jonas' brother is said to have been called off mutually. "Time to focus on work," she wrote on social media. She prefers to call it a closed chapter of her life.

However, this isn't the first time that Siddharth Chopra's wedding has been called off. In 2014, Siddharth was engaged to his then-girlfriend Kanika Mathur. In fact, a destination wedding at Goa was to be followed the next year. Later, this relationship, too, went kaput.

Just before the news about the mutual breakup hit the headlines, there were also reports that Ishita Kumar had undergone emergency surgery, which did postpone the wedding date. Ishita had even posted a picture from the hospital saying, "Recovering from surgery. Very painful but glad it's over."

After the surgery, Ishita had shared a picture of herself at a restaurant and captioned it, "Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings." As per Mumbai Mirror, her mother Nidhi commented on the picture, "Close the old book and write," whereas her father wrote, "We are with you; Feel the expanse of the universe and be the star you were born to be."

