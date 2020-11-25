Sidharth Malhotra comments on Indoo Ki Jawani trailer, Kiara Advani replies

The Indoo Ki Jawani trailer that came out on November 23 was filled with amusement and mirth. Kiara Advani plays Indoo, a girl who discovers the trend of dating apps to evaporate her loveless and lonely life. The actress shows promise and potential in comedy and the film looks fun.

After seeing the trailer, Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media account and this is what he had to say about the promo:

And have a look at what Advani had to reply to her Shershaah co-star:

Indoo looks forward to seeing you too ðÂ¤Â ðÂ¤Â https://t.co/VMCvbK6pyS — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) November 24, 2020

It has been a while since the rumours about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's relationship have been floating around, but the two are yet to confirm the same. What happened recently now was that the actress came with Akshay Kumar on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Laxmii, their upcoming film.

And one of the questions that Sharma had for the actress was regarding her marriage, to which Kumar was quick to quip- "Yeh badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai." The actress, listening to his response, couldn't stop laughing.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are coming together for the first time in Vishnuvardhan's Shershaah, a film that's based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, where Malhotra plays the titular character and Advani plays his fiancée Dimple Cheema. Writer and producer Shabbir Boxwala took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of the two as they began the prep for the action-drama a few days back.

Helmed by Bengali filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the female-centric film is touted to be a modern age love story based on the current trend of dating through online applications. The film will depict the story of Indoo Gupta, a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left swipes and right swipes with dating app results in hilarious chaos. Indoo Ki Jawani is being bankrolled by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani with Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen.

