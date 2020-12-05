Sidharth Shukla to romance Sonia Rathee in Broken But Beautiful 3

Sidharth Shukla is all set to make his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful - Season 3. On Thursday, producer Ekta Kapoor unveiled the third season by introducing the new cast. Sonia Rathee has been roped in as the female lead.

"It's more powerful to fall out of love than in love," she posted. The first two seasons featured Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi.

Sidharth Shukla, who won the last season of the reality show Bigg Boss, said he is thrilled to play the role of Agastya in Broken But Beautiful. "I have heard great things about the earlier two seasons, and I am excited to work with Ekta Kapoor in this one for whom I have all the respect and admiration. I'm looking forward to it," the 39-year-old actor said in a statement.

Sonia Rathee, who will play Rumi on the show, said she was drawn to her character because of what she stands for. "Getting the opportunity to tell Rumi's story is more than I can ask for seeing as how I'm going through a similar transition in my own life. To top it all off, I'm getting to work with such incredible people," she said.

Broken But Beautiful Season 3 will go on floors soon.

