Sign up for India's first virtual reality skydiving in Mumbai, experience the adrenaline rush

Anju Maskeri on her trial of the virtual skydiving experience Pics/Datta Kumbhar

The closest this writer has come to skydiving is watching the Facebook feeds of friends doing free falls from exotic locations, such as Fox Glacier, New Zealand. So when we heard about India's first virtual reality skydiving simulator launching in the city, it felt like one of the most exciting things the metropolis could offer. The new VR technology works on the principle of offering an immersive skydiving experience while we "float". But could it mimic the real adventure? To find out, we made the trip to Mulund's Ministry of Games, where it launched two weeks ago.

Leap of faith

The excitement begins when you slip into a skydiving suit (you can choose from blue, orange, white and yellow) and wear all the accessories that come with it, like gloves, helmet and goggles. An eight feet high 'howling tunnel' is where all the action takes place. Amit Patel, CEO and founder of Wefly Indoor Skydiving LLP, who is here to handhold us through the two-minute session, says the idea was inspired by his own vicarious experience of skydiving while in Dubai. "It was exhilarating and felt so real. When I tried looking for the same in the city, there were none. So I thought, why not offer Mumbaikars the chance to fly? Moreover, VR is on the rise and comparatively safe," he says.



Help is at hand on-site for virtual skydivers. Pics/Datta Kumbhar

Once you enter the tunnel with the safety equipment in place, you are given the VR headset and a handheld controller. But before diving into the technology, you have to step onto a pedestal where a hook is waiting to lift you up. It's when the instructor gives us a green signal and you press the play button that the levitation begins. When your feet are lifted off the ground, the (virtual) reality of the experience hits you. We felt a pit in our stomach almost like we're going to fall off a cliff.

A Spanish skyline

Instantaneously, we find ourselves horizontal with the panoramic view of brown, jagged mountains playing in front of us. It turns out the skyline is that of Peñalara in south Madrid. Patel's skydiving friends from Europe recorded the experience and sent it to him through six different videos, which were then seamlessly stitched into one. When your eyes get adjusted to it, what seems like a ridiculously high altitude clears up. But there are moments of haziness when the vista appears grainy. It's hard to tell whether it's due to the passing clouds or a glitch with the VR.



Amit Patel

Funnily, it's not lonely at the top. You see other sky divers in your line of vision. Since you are suspended on a hook, you are free to manoeuvre the direction as you feast on the vastness of the valley below. But this free falling sensation is momentarily lost when a control panel appears on the screen. Fortunately, the glitch disappears as fast.

As we are hauled back to the ground, there is no nausea or disoriented sensation, which is the best deal about VR technology. What we missed is the wind in our face. Having said that, we would still say it's a novel and fun aerial activity to indulge in during the weekend. Don't think of it as something that you could use to conquer your fear of heights. But it's certainly something that you could try out. And for R200, it's a steal.

Where: Ministry of Games, LBS Marg, Mulund West

When: 11 am – 12 am

Entry: Rs 200; Rs 300 on weekends

Call: 33126292

Before signing up:

*Age limit for this skydiving activity is 7+. Weight limit is 100 kg

*Flyers having blood pressure, heart ailments and spine problems cannot do this activity

*Ensure you wear shoes. Sandals aren’t allowed

