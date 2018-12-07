Singer Kavita Seth collaborates with son for Pakistani film

music

Iktara fame singer Kavita Seth has collaborated with her singer-composer son Kanishk Seth for a Pakistani film's song Dil Jogia

Iktara fame singer Kavita Seth has collaborated with her singer-composer son Kanishk Seth for a Pakistani film's song Dil Jogia. Talking about the song and her relationship with her son, Kavita said in a statement: "Kanishk and I share a very special relationship. Though he's my son, we've always treated each other like friends as we share everything with each other.

"As this is the first time we've collaborated for a film project where he's been the composer and I have sung the song, it was a very special sight for me to watch the whole process right from its idea to its development and the delivery process. We both have given our 100 per cent to the song..."

"Dil Jogia" is a soulful song from the movie "Pinky Memsaab". Not only this, Kavita has also curated a platform called "Main Kavita Hoon" to celebrate poets on a common platform, where poems will be sung, composed and rendered by the singer only. The first edition of Main Kavita Hoon will take place on December 16 at Bhavans Auditorium here.

