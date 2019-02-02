Six earthquakes rock Palghar, one dead

national

Since November 2018, 16 earthquakes of the magnitude, more than three have occurred in the Talasari taluka of Palghar district

Representational picture

A series of earthquakes shook Palghar district on Friday claiming one life. Six earthquakes were recorded through the day with the largest being of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale. Since November 2018, 16 earthquakes of the magnitude, more than three have occurred in the Talasari taluka of Palghar district, and the civic administration has raised a high alert asking citizens to stay away from buildings.

Tremor kills two-year-old

At the time of the strongest quake, two- year- old Vaibhavi Bhuyal fell on a rock while escaping her home and hit her head. "She was rushed to the Talasari Rural Hospital but succumbed to injuries," said a civic official from Palghar. The frequent tremors have scared locals, with most of them sleeping outside their homes for the last few months.

"As Talasari is a tribal belt, most houses are built of temporary material, and people are sleeping outside despite the cold and fear of reptiles," said a local. "We are taking all possible measures to ensure zero casualties. We are also in the process of providing tents to citizens with the help of NDRF," said Dr Prashant Narnavare, Palghar District Collector.

Earthquake swarm

According to the National Centre of Seismology, several earthquakes have been recorded in Central West India, of a small magnitude for long periods ( three to four months).

Such activity has been categorised as 'earthquake swarm' and no earthquake of a large magnitude takes place in such cases. However, due to geographical complexities, it is not possible to declare this.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates