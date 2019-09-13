Sixth Navy Marathon to take place on November 17 in Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam Navy Marathon, which is an initiative of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) will organise the sixth edition of the Vizag Naval Marathon this year on November 17. The Navy Marathon will be conducted in four categories. The for categories are courage run (full marathon), destiny run (half marathon), friendship run (10 km) and run for fun (5 km).

The Navy Marathon will be flagged off from the Vishwapriya Hall, Beach Road in Visakhapatnam. According to officials from the Eastern Naval Command, the route of the marathon will be parallel to the scenic seashore towards GITAM and beyond and it will be wrapped at the Vishwapriya Hall.

The Vizag Navy Marathon has been receiving an overwhelming response since its first edition in 2004. Back in 2004, 1,800 participants participated in the first edition of the marathon. This year, the organisers are expecting about 18,000 participants to take part in the sixth edition of the Navy Marathon.

#VizagNavyMarathon Over 15,000 runners, geared up in style, participated in 42.2 Km Courage Run, 21. 1 Km Destiny Run, 10 Km Friendship Run & 05 Km Run for Fun, starting from Vishwapriya Function Hall on the pristine Beach Road, Vizag along the Bay of Bengal this Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/cGBReerCnK — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 18, 2018

This year's marathon is special for two reasons. Firstly, because of the massive numbers of participants taking part in the marathon and secondly, this year the race route has been certified by the AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Running) thereby making Vizag Navy Marathon a qualifying race for "World Major Marathons."

Andhra Pradesh: Over 10,00 people took part in the fourth edition of Vizag Navy Marathon conducted by Eastern Naval Command, this morning. pic.twitter.com/tbGaGg4fiA — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2017

Marathon runners who will achieve a qualifying time can enter the World Major Marathons such as Tokyo Marathon, Boston Marathon, London Marathon, Berlin Marathon, Chicago Marathon, and New York City Marathon.

