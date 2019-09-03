Navy officer shouts wife's name while doing push-ups during wedding ceremony

national

In a viral video, an Indian Navy officer was seeing doing push-ups and shouting his wife's name in a fun wedding ceremony that won the hearts of many on social media

A still from the video sourced from Twitter

In a heartwarming video that is doing the rounds on the internet of an Indian Naval Officer getting married in Kerala signifying unadulterated and pure love is winning hearts of many on social media. The video shared on social media platform, Twitter was captioned, ‘Course mates and colleagues having fun on your wedding.’ Check out the video below!

Course mates and colleagues having fun on your wedding ! pic.twitter.com/7k0coCJqzJ — Sandy Thapar (veteran) (@sandythapar) August 28, 2019

In the video, the officers introduce the married couple to the world where an officer is seen loudly shouting, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Lieutenant and Elena Vargis.’ The first task given to the groom was 20 high jumps followed by a warm hug to the bride and dance with her. The third command for the groom was to do 10 push-ups and every time he came up, he was asked to shout out the bride's name - 'I love you, Elena'

After which the couple is showered with a traditional navy salute from the batchmates. The couple also had an arch of sabers ceremony which is a wedding tradition in which swords (sabers) are used to salute a newly married couple. Netizens could not keep calm and soon started bombarding the post with likes and comments. This is how the internet reacted:

This is so beautiful....instantly reminded me of all the warmth and fun every time a new bride is welcomed into the fauji family!



And among soldiers, good humour in he groom obeying commands. Camaraderie to die for...



God bless the newly weds. — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) August 29, 2019

Love this tradition, though the guy was let off lightly, I feel. ðÂÂÂ — Manish Jaitly (@ManishJtly) August 28, 2019

Very sweet. Love the expressions of the bride. Mashallah! — Ghazala Wahab (@ghazalawahab) August 28, 2019

Yes .. hv witnessed this . And the traditional road ride of the bride on the cart n hubby pushing it. N others joining in one by one .Great traditions of the great service/s ..! — Ashish Khanijo (@ashishkhanijo) August 28, 2019

This video won the internet for its adorable wedding ceremony where everyone including the officers were seen having a blast.

