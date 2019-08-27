Mother-in-law's awkward engagement gift leaves couple, internet shocked!

international

A couple were left embarrassed and awkward after their in-laws gave them a rather weird memento to remember their perfect engagement moment

Photo of the proposal and the 'sculpture' gift. Pic/Instagram/Awkward Family Photos

In a bizarre incident, a gesture of love and happiness took a hilarious turn when a mother-in-law thought it was a good idea to get a sculpture of her child and partner getting engaged. The sweet gift from her ended up having a rather very awkward design flaw that left the internet in splits. An Instagram user posted the picture of the gift on social media and the post took the internet by storm. Check out the post below!

The picture of the cheeky gift shared on Instagram page 'Awkward Family Photos' bagged over 25,814 likes and numerous hilarious comments from people all around the globe. The post was captioned as, "My mother-in-law thought it was a good idea to get a sculpture of this beautiful moment." (sic). The page then shared a photo of the proposal itself, which looks like something straight out of a romantic movie and next to it an image of the 'sculpture' gift.

The original purposal



The picture of the gift. Pic credit/Instagram/Awkward Family Photos

The creator of the gift went a little wrong when carving the man's arm as he bends down on one knee to propose his girl. The questionable placement of his arm in the sculpture makes it look like something else and the internet could not keep calm. In a few minutes, the page was flooded with comments and likes. While one user commented, "Well, this is unfortunate", another said, "I didn't see it at first but omg." A third user added, "Cut off the hand and it's cute.

