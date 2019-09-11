Smriti Irani calls for complete ban on single-use plastic on visit to Amethi

On Wednesday, Union Minister Smriti Irani visited her constituency Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, The 43-year-old minister is on a two-day visit to Amethi. During her visit to the constituency, called for a complete ban on single-use plastic across the country.

Union Minister #SmritiIrani, who is on a two-day visit to her parliamentary constituency #Amethi, has called for a complete ban on single-use plastic, on Sept 11.



Irani, who was seen speaking to a shopkeeper in Gauriganj requested him to not use plastic for any purpose. The Union Minister was also seen giving away similar advice to others. Earlier in the day, the Member of Parliament (MP) reviewed a number of developmental projects in her constituency Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

Vijay Gupta, who is Irani's representative in Amethi said that the minister will be taking stock of various developmental projects which are being undertaken at Amethi. Irani also inspected the beautification work done on the Sagra lake and also held a review meeting with the railway department on the progress of the Salon-Unchahar rail line, reports news agency IANS.

Irani will also hold a discussion called chaupal "Didi aur sarkar aapke dwar" (government at your door service) in order to discuss local issues with the people of her constituency. The Union Minister will also hold a programme for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya where she will inaugurating a kitchen garden.

The BJP leader will also hold a chaupal in Cheda village later and will take stock of the arrangements at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Trisundi village where a recruitment drive is going to be held. On Thursday, Irani will also unveil Swami Vivekanand's statue at the Rajiv Gandhi Petroleum Sansthan before leaving for Delhi.

