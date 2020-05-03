So, call me maybe

The Sumida Aquarium, located in Tokyo, is facing a unique problem since it shut its doors to public in the beginning of March. Its animals have become habituated to a human-free environment, as they have been largely absent for the past two months. A spokesman of the aquarium wrote on Twitter that the "unprecedented situation" was leading to some unexpected downsides. He said, "Creatures in the aquarium don't see humans except keepers and they have started forgetting about humans. Garden eels, in particular, disappear into the sand and hide every time the keepers pass by." This has led to difficulties for the keepers trying to keep a track of the health of these animals.



Officials from the aquarium have come up with a one-of-a-kind solution for their problem; they are asking people to video call them and talk to their eels. The spokesman requested: "Let us make an emergency plea: Could you show your face to our garden eels from your home?" About 300 garden eels live at the aquarium and though they are sensitive by nature, they had become used to human company and rarely hid in the sand before the lockdown. The aquarium is setting up five tablets facing the tank, so eel enthusiasts can call and talk to them via the FaceTime app. Taking the eels' sensitive nature into account, callers are being asked to talk softly and not shout. The 'face-showing festival' is scheduled to be held from May 3 to May 5.

Grandpa gives back, and how

WWII veteran has raised a whopping R284 crore for healthcare workers in the UK



Centenarian Tom Moore was recently given an honorary promotion to the rank of colonel by Queen Elizabeth, after his 100 lap-walk in his garden, helped raise R284 crore for healthcare workers, treating COVID-19 patients. Captain Moore's dedication is commendable as he was seen using a walker to support himself to finish the laps. He told the BBC that he was feeling "fine" at the end of the walk. He added that the healthcare workers at the frontlines of the Coronavirus pandemic were the new heroes, who "deserve everything we can give them."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Moore's relief efforts by saying that he "embodied the spirit of the country." In addition to the honorary promotion, he was re-awarded his WWII defence medal that he had misplaced previously.

Who's a lazy boy?



Sparky is a five-year-old mini bull terrier that loves living the easy life. "Sparky is a lazy boy," said his owner, Silvio Siamo, to The Dodo. There are hilarious videos of Sparky just giving up on walking and lying down on the ground instead. The lazy pup has over 95k followers.

Once a hero, always a hero



Irrfan Khan had recreated the viral 'Drake approves' meme in 2017 with AIB. The actor extraordinaire passed away on Wednesday while being treated for a colon infection. Mumbai Police paid a fitting tribute to Khan by tweeting a meme of him with the caption: "Re-Meme-Bering Irrfan..."

(Don't) be your own barber

As salons and barbershops remain shut during the lockdown, many people have resorted to cutting their own hair or asking a loved one to do so, resulting in hilarious at-home haircuts. A user on Twitter, @badgirlkiki, posted pictures of her partner with the caption: "Gave my man a quarantine fade." In the post-cut photo, one can see the back of her partner's head, the uneven finish and more shadows evident. Even so, her tweet raked in over 2,02,000 likes. Pics/Splitpicks.uk

Man surprises his mom with a wife



An Indian man from the city of Ghaziabad, Guddu, stepped out of his house to get some groceries. His mother was shocked as he returned with a bride in tow, Savita. She was asked to vacate her rental house in Delhi, prompting him to bring her to his house.

Sleep like Drake, on a R3 crore mattress

When Architectural Digest magazine featured Canadian rapper Drake's mansion in Toronto, his mattress became the talk of the town. The bespoke mattress is Swedish company Hästens' second-most-expensive mattress. It takes mattress experts 600 hours to make one.

Puzzle enthusiasts, get your geek on!



Kodak, which produces camera-related products, launched a gigantic jigsaw puzzle made up of 51,300 pieces recently. It measures 28.5 feet by 6.25 feet. Not only does the puzzle demand a lot of space, it demands that you pay about R38,000 to acquire it. It has been divided into 27 images of famous landmarks from all over the world.

