So cute! Amitabh Bachchan plays Grammar Nazi to Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt

Big B tweeted, "Yo...Alia, you are the best... thank you for the generosity ... and ... its cues not ques'... you are just too cute,"

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt says she is having a great time working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Brahmastra. "Working with AB has been supreme greatness! Today Amitabh Bachchan packed up an hour before the actual pack up but he stayed back on set just to give ques! I can't begin to explain the amount of things I am learning on set just by watching him," Alia tweeted late on Thursday.

The "Raazi" star also shared her excitement over getting back on set. "Yes I call him AB because that is the term of endearment we have all agreed to. Thank you for being so wonderful sir! Can't wait to get back onto set with you, Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor for some more 'Brahmastra' madness," she added.

Working with AB has been supreme greatness! Today @SrBachchan packed up an hour before the actual pack up but he stayed back on set just to give ques! I can’t begin to explain the amount of things I am learning on set just by watching him!!!! ððð — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 7, 2018

Humbled by the gesture the cine icon responded to Alia Bhatt's post, and corrected her spelling mistake. "Yo...Alia, you are the best... thank you for the generosity ... and ... its cues not ques'... you are just too cute," he posted.

Yo .. Alia , you are the best .. thank you for the generosity .. and .. err .. its 'cues' not 'ques' ..ðððð¤ªð¤ªð¤ªððððð .. you are just tooooo cute !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 7, 2018

Alia Bhatt replied promptly:

Oh god!!!!!! Not again ðððð https://t.co/CqnW1fG5v1 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 8, 2018

The upcoming fantasy adventure trilogy titled Brahmastra will be the first time that Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir and Alia will be joining hands for a project. The trilogy's first part will release on Independence Day, 2019.

Also Read: Box Office: Alia Bhatt's Raazi continues steady business in fourth week

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates