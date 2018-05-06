Soha Ali Khan: Looking forward to Veere Di Wedding

Soha Ali Khan's sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan is making a comeback in Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding after her pregnancy break



Actress and writer Soha Ali Khan said that she was looking forward for the release of sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film Veere Di Wedding. Soha made the remarks while interacting with the media during the launch of the Marie Claire Salon here on Saturday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making a comeback in Shashanka Ghosh's Veere Di Wedding after her pregnancy break. Talking about the movie, Soha said: "I have seen the trailer and the songs. I had fun watching it. "I like these kind of films which we call 'chick flicks'. Apart from Kareena, I also know other people in the film. I know Sonam (Kapoor), Shikha (Talsania) is very good friend of mine. I thought she really stood out in the trailer as well. I really like the song Tareefan. I am really looking forward for the film's release."

Soha's first short film Sound Proof is in the official selection for the New York Indian Film Festival 2018. "I am very excited. My film's director has gone to New York and he didn't take me along with him," she said. "Actually, they gave me an option to come to New York but now Inaaya is too small so, I couldn't go there. I am very excited for the film and I hope it will have good release in India as well and the audience would get the opportunity to watch it." Soha called motherhood "difficult" but also "so much fun".

"I always say that Inaaya is my number one project right now. She wakes up at 7 a.m. and sleeps around 7.30 p.m. Whenever she is awake, I make sure that I spend most of my time with her," said the actor.

"She (Inaaya) changes three outfits in a day at morning, at lunch and in the evenings so, we experiment with her. We also experiment with her hairstyles. One day she wears a bow and another day, she wears hair band."

Soha Ali Khan was last seen onscreen in Ghayal Once Again with Sunny Deol in 2016.

