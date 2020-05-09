Sona Mohapatra croons for Mother Earth

Sona Mohapatra continues to perform music for the soul and enthral audiences despite the lockdown. The songstress is set to perform an acoustic version of the song, O ri chiraiya, which was composed by husband Ram Sampath, for Aamir Khan's television show Satyamev Jayate with lyrics penned by Swananad Kirkire.

On Sunday, Mohapatra will join musicians Sanjoy Das on guitar, Tapas Roy on the folk instrument, Do-Tara — the five-stringed musical instrument — along with other singers who will join her from varied locations. Mohapatra feels it is the perfect time to revisit the song and share its essence of hope and healing with a world that has been ravaged by the virus. She says, "I dedicate the Chiraiya song to India, mother Earth and all the mothers. All three nurture us and [in return] we can all be more considerate. The song was originally composed with the intention of creating an equitable society for girls. The song was one of hope back then and now we need a different kind of hope to come out of the darkness of this pandemic."

