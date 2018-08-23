Sonakshi Sinha hopes to play an astronaut on screen

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha, a fashion designing graduate always wished to do quirky roles in the movies, and the actress confessed it on a television reality show.

Sonakshi Sinha is on a promotional spree for her next, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, which also stars Diana Penty, Jassi Gill, Jimmy Shergill, Ali Fazal, Abhay Deol, to name a few. After promoting the rom-com on various platforms, Sona was spotted on the sets of India's Best Dramebaaz. While filming the episode, the actress made quite a revelation about her dream role.

Even as films revolving around the exploration of the space are failing to go on floors, Sonakshi Sinha stated that she hopes to play an astronaut on screen. Talking about her aspiration on India's Best Dramebaaz, Sona revealed that she harboured the dream of becoming an astronaut, but it didn't materialise.

"I always dreamed of becoming an astronaut as I wanted to travel to space. But when I grew older, I wanted to become a tennis player, as I used to be an athlete in school. I finally graduated in fashion designing, and then acting happened. I still want my childhood dream to come true and wish to play an astronaut in movies," the actor said.

We wish you luck to bag this unique role unlike any other Bollywood actress, Sona!

