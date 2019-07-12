Sonakshi Sinha issues statement on cheating allegations by event organiser

bollywood

A Moradabad event organiser has levied allegations that Sonakshi Sinha had taken Rs 24 lakh from him to perform at an event in Delhi, but did not attend the programme.

There have been reports of Uttar Pradesh police visiting Sonakshi Sinha for inquiry around a case filed by a UP-based event manager. The said individual has levied allegations that the actress had taken Rs 24 lakh from him to perform at an event in Delhi, but did not attend the programme.

Moradabad police approached Juhu police station regarding the case, and the team visited Sonakshi Sinha's Juhu residence to record her statement. However, the actress wasn't at home and could not speak to the police.

Seeing social media abuzz by this news, Sonakshi took to Twitter to share her side of the story and also said that she has enough support by her side. She issued a statement that read: "An event organizer who couldn't live up to his commitment obviously thinks he can make a fast buck by maligning my crystal clear image in the press. There is full cooperation with the authorities from my end for the investigation to be conducted. Would request the media not to fan these bizarre claims of an unscrupulous man."

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha is currently busy with promotions of her upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana, which is slated to release on August 2, 2019. Apart from this, she has Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, and others, where she plays a scientist. The actress further has a choc-a-bloc schedule with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 and Ajay Devgn's Bhuj – The Pride of India.

