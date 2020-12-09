Sonakshi Sinha shares a perfect family picture on father Shatrughan Sinha's birthday

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha celebrates his 75th birthday today on December 9. On this special occasion, daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha had something special for her father. She posted a family picture on her Instagram account that had both her brothers and her mother and wished him on his birthday.

We are not celebrating keeping in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and in support of our farmers justified and most deserving demands. I thank all of you who have wished me on this special day. pic.twitter.com/VA4kjXl9ZM — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 9, 2020

Shatrughan Sinha has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than five decades. One of his earlier appearances in films was in the 1969 Manoj Kumar thriller Sajan, where he played one of the investigating officers of a murder. Some of his most memorable and successful films include names like Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Kaala Patthar, Naseeb, Shaan, Dostana, and Jaani Dushman.

He was also seen in 2004's cop drama Aan- Men At Work with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. The actor also made a special appearance with Dharmendra in the 2018 comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, along with daughter Sonakshi in a song that came at the end credits.

Coming to Sonakshi, she made her Bollywood debut in 2010 opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg and went on to do films like Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Lootera, R... Rajkumar, Holiday, Force 2, Kalank, and Dabangg 3.

Sonakshi Sinha currently lives with her parents and brothers in their Juhu bungalow, Ramayan. The actress recently got the top floor of the home redecorated for herself. Art director and interior designer Rupin Suchak, who has worked on Alia Bhatt's office space, has worked on Sona's new abode, and has done it up in an artistic and minimalistic way.

Speaking about the overhaul, Sonakshi said, "I'm sure everyone who lives with family would understand this, I was craving for my own space. Of course, I have always had a room to myself and all the privacy in the world but really setting up a full floor just for myself is a first and has been an indulgence. I had a very clear imagery of my apartment and Rupin brought it to reality in a heartbeat. In fact, all through the lockdown I have been going through websites and checking out pictures, referencing and researching. When I walked into the apartment after it was done, it felt as if I have been living in it for ages now, it has shaped up on-point."

