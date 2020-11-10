Shatrughan Sinha: To say Firoz Nadiadwala had drugs and to arrest his wife is preposterous

In a crackdown on the Bollywood-drug mafia links, the NCB had on Sunday, November 8, raided Firoz Nadiadwala's house and seized drugs worth around Rs 3.59 lakh. The NCB had also arrested Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed. Shabana underwent a medical check-up at a government hospital and was produced in a designated court later in the afternoon.

And now, in an interview with SpotboyE, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has spoken about the filmmaker and why he thinks his wife's arrest and to think that he had drugs at his residence is preposterous.

He said, "I know the law will take its course. And I've full faith in our legal system. And I completely believe in making our country drugs-free. But to say that Firoz had drugs in his house and to arrest his sweet good-natured wife for possession of drugs, is simply preposterous."

He added, "I cannot believe this to be true about Firoz. I've worked in his films. More than professional, we share a personal relationship for many years. Firoz comes home regularly with his wife and we also visit him. Whenever he comes home, he drinks only tea. Yes, Firoz is a teetotaller , and a god-fearing religious, kind, generous human being. Consuming drugs is simply not in his DNA. And to arrest his wife for drug possession…I can't think of anything more outrageous."

Sinha has been in the Hindi film industry for more than four decades. He's known for films like Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Naseeb, Kaala Patthar, Dostana, Shaan, and Aan- Men At Work, which was bankrolled by Nadiadwala. Nadiadwala has also produced films like Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Welcome Back.

