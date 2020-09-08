Shatrughan Sinha: Let the judicial system decide whether Rhea Chakraborty is guilty or not

Ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, there have been a lot of interrogations and investigations in the last two months. The Mumbai Police interrogated several filmmakers and actors who worked with the actor and close to him, and the Centeal Bureau of Investigation stepped in after the Supreme Court probed an inquiry in their verdict.

Rhea Chakraborty, who was Rajput's girlfriend, is currently being interrogated by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) and talking about the actress and the media trial that has happened, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has spoken to Bollywood Hungama and given his view on the same.

Speaking to the portal, the actor said, "I don't know the girl. But I do know that she was close to Sushant Singh Rajput. I want to ask Sushant's fans: do you think he would be pleased with the treatment being given to her?" He added, " And by trial I don't mean trial by media. There is a trusted and respected judicial system in India. Let them decide whether she's guilty or not."

Sinha also talked about certain elements that have been voicing their opinions on social media in the matter, he said, "I've noticed there are many elements voicing their opinion on the Sushant case. Some of them haven't been in the news for a while. They see this as their chance to become relevant again. That's really sad."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Shatrughan Sinha: People Opposing Kangana Ranaut Are Jealous Of Her Success And Bravery

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news