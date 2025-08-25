Amaal Mallik is a part of Salman Khan-oster Bigg Boss 19. His brother Armaan Malik rooted for him on social media, wishing him luck with a playful note. He later admitted he wasn’t in favor of Amaal joining the show, joking about pending songs

Bigg Boss season 19 premiere night took place on 24th August and host Salman Khan introduced 16 contestants who will be locked I the house. The film contestant was singer Amaal Mallik , who has been in the limelight for the past few months for making startling revelations about his family. As Amaal participated in the show, he got the loudest cheer from his twin brother Armaan Malik.

Bigg Boss season 19 premiere night took place on 24th August and host Salman Khan introduced 16 contestants who will be locked I the house. The film contestant was singer Amaal Mallik, who has been in the limelight for the past few months for making startling revelations about his family. As Amaal participated in the show, he got the loudest cheer from his twin brother Armaan Malik.

Armaan Malik on Amaal’s participation in Bigg Boss 19

Rooting for his brother, Armaan wrote on social media, "Jeet ke aana sher khan break a leg! (just not literally)." Replying to Armaan, a fan wrote, "What was your reaction to Amaal doing BB? (sic)." To this, the singer replied, "Obviously was never for it, but ab Amaal bhai sahab ko kaun samjhaye. Anyway, boarding school samajhke kuch masti karke aajaye wapas. Bahut gaane pending hai (sic)."

Jeet ke aana sher khan 🦁💪 break a leg! (just not literally) 😂 https://t.co/CwCPKlJI3k — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) August 25, 2025

One more netizen tweeted, "Proud of you Armaan itne saalo tak snoring jhelne k liye (sic)." To this, the music composer replied, "Isiliye I said best of luck to the others (sic)." When a netizen asked Armaan if he would watch BB 19, he replied, "Just to see what masti Amaal’s upto (sic)."

Amaal Mallik Controversy

A few months ago, Amaal had shared a post on social media in which he had written he was cutting ties with his family. However, he had later deleted the post.

"But today I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally & maybe financially too, but that's the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions, but my self-worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul.” On the show, he also touched on his personal life, revealing that he is currently single.

He interacted with host Salman Khan and credited him for his career success. You’ve been a support since I started, and now, as I attempt something new, you’re hosting it. You’ve been lucky for me. I’ve sobered down a bit early success comes with a lot of negativity. People will see the real Amaal inside the house.” He also revealed how he was suffering from clinical depression.