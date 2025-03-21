Amaal Mallik, who is the son of Daboo Malik, brother of Armaan Malik, and nephew of famous singer and music composer Anu Malik, blamed his parents for the growing distance between him and his brother

Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik Pic/Instagram

Music composer Amaal Mallik took the internet off-guard when he shared a comprehensive statement opening up about his battle with clinical depression, a result of soured relationship with his family. Amaal, who is the son of Daboo Malik, brother of Armaan Malik, and nephew of famous singer and music composer Anu Malik, blamed his parents for the growing distance between him and his brother. However, as the media reported about it, Amaal deleted his post and issued a clarification.

Amaal requests the media to not harass his family

Amaal wrote on his Instagram stories, "Thank you for the love and support. It truly means a lot, but I would request the media portals to not harass my family...Please don’t sensationalise & give negative headlines to my vulnerability...It’s a request. It’s taken a lot for me to open up & it is a very tough time for me... I will always love my family but for now, from afar. Nothing changes between us brothers, Armaan and I are one and nothing can come between us. Love & Peace.”

Amaal on cutting ties with his family

On Thursday, Amaal penned a note on Instagram where he shared about being made to feel less, the growing distance between him and Armaan, and battling clinical depression.

He wrote, "I along with my brother's vocal prowess have changed the narrative of being called XYZ's nephew or son to whoever we are today! The journey has been terrific for both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another all of this has made me step in for myself as it has left a very deep scar left across my heart.”

He shared that he is cutting all his ties with his family members, and his interactions with them will be "strictly professional."

"I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally & maybe financially too but that's the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings," he added.

"Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am stepping away from these personal ties. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional," Amaal concluded.

Amaal Mallik is best known for composing tracks such as 'Kar Gayi Chull' and 'Jab Tak'. He made his debut as a composer in 2014 with Salman Khan's ‘Jai Ho’.