Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik on participating in the show: 'People have misunderstood me' | Exclusive

Updated on: 25 August,2025 04:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shruti Sampat | shruti.sampat@mid-day.com

Amaal's lyrical melodies and dynamic vocals have made him a darling among music fans, as evidenced by his multiple chart-topping successes in Bollywood. Now he has entered the Bigg Boss 19 house

Amaal Mallik

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik on participating in the show: 'People have misunderstood me' | Exclusive
Amaal Malik, a singer, songwriter, and music director, belongs to the powerful Malik musical dynasty. Amaal's lyrical melodies and dynamic vocals have made him a darling among music fans, as evidenced by his multiple chart-topping successes in Bollywood. He is also respected for his genuine personality and willingness to discuss life's hardships, pledging to bring both innovation and sincerity to his time in the house. In an exclusive chat, Amaal got candid about his journey, his take on the show and more. 

Amaal talks about his struggles



Amaal opens up about his decade-long journey in the Industry, where he faced many rejections, "That yes came from a space. I have spent a decade in the Industry, but somewhere people misunderstood me. I walked on the right path and kept my reality in front of the Industry, due to which I am not affected that I lost work, every time I got removed from the project or when I chose to leave any. When producers removed me from big projects, I took a holiday. I don't take it to my heart, but I want to see people know who the guy is. Who Amaal Mallik is. He is not Armaan or anyone else. They know my music, but they don't know me."


Amaal reveals he is great with relationships, "I am good at relationships, if I wasn't good at it, I wouldn't have made the hit songs like Sooraj dooba hai, Kar Gayi Chull, Hero and all. I have tried to give all genres of music."

On being away from family

Amaal reveals that he is prepared for the show and shall be focusing more on his image, "Timing thoda gadbad hai, but I am prepared. There are going to be fights, but people will get to see the difference between raja and rank."

When asked about who he would miss the most, he revealed, "I am going to miss the time I spend with my dad. I will miss Mom the most, and Armaan is currently in London. I am surely going to miss my family. My 5 best friends, I will miss them. They are very happy to see me go on this journey."

On sharing his fears and which contestant's journey has he followed, "My fear is that they won't let me sleep or eat, and give me the washroom cleaning duty. I am very close to Jasmin and Aly, they are like family, so I have followed their season and Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz's season 13. A lot of people will see a different vibe this time. How a musician thinks and lives. I love Sidharth Shukla, god bless him."

