Amaal Malik revealed on social media that he has decided to sever ties with his family, stating, “I’ve reached a point where I can no longer keep silent"

Amaal Malik

Listen to this article Music composer Amaal Malik breaks ties with family members: ‘I’ve been made to feel like I am less’ x 00:00

Musician Amaal Malik has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt post about battling clinical depression. The 34-year-old music composer revealed on social media that he has decided to sever ties with his family, stating that they have left no opportunity to disturb his well-being and belittle his friendships, relationships, mindset, and self-confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

‘I’ve been made to feel like I am less’

Taking to Instagram, Armaan Malik's brother wrote, “I’ve reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I’ve endured. For years, I’ve been made to feel like I am less, despite spending days and nights toiling away to create a safe life for people. I cancelled every dream of mine, only to find myself being spoken down to and questioned about what I’ve ever done.”

He continued, stating how, over the years, his family members have repeatedly disrupted his peace of mind. “I have spent my blood, sweat, and tears to create each of the 126 melodies that have been released over the last decade. Through these years, they have left no opportunity to disturb my well-being and belittle my friendships, my relationships, my mindset, and my self-confidence. But I just kept marching on because I know I can, and I believe I’m unshakable.”

‘ I have been robbed of my peace’

“Everything that we stand on today has come from one mind—mine—and from the blessings of the Almighty. But today, I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally, and maybe financially too, but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes, I have only myself to blame for my actions, but my self-worth has been diminished countless times by the actions of near and dear ones who stole pieces of my soul,” he wrote, revealing his struggle with clinical depression.

Announcing his decision to break personal ties, he stated, “Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am stepping away from these personal ties. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional. This isn’t a decision made in anger but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength.”