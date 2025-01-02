Armaan Malik has tied the knot with girlfriend Aashna Shroff. The couple who got engaged in 2023 began the year promising a life long commitment to each other

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff

Listen to this article Singer Armaan Malik marries girlfriend Aashna Shroff, see first pics x 00:00

Singer Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff have started the new year on a happy note. The couple who have been engaged for over a year got married. The couple made the announcement on Instagram with a joint post sharing pictures from their ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Tu hi mera ghar," wrote Armaan Malik in the caption. For the wedding, the couple wore soft hues of orange and pink. Aashna looked mesmerising in her bridal look that comprised orange and pink lehenga and traditional jewellery. Armaan opted for blush pink sherwani for the wedding ceremony.

Check out first pictures from the wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK (@armaanmalik)

About Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff

The couple got engaged in August, 2023. Along with the proposal, Malik had penned his song 'Kasam Se' specifically for the occasion. Talking about the same in an earlier interview with GQ, he said, "I thought of the proposal earlier this year and I knew that whenever I did it, it had to be accompanied by an original love song because, come on, it’s me. I’m literally singing love songs all the time! To immortalize this once-in-a-lifetime moment, I reached out to my brother and frequent collaborator Amaal [Malik] and lyricist Kunaal Vermaa with just one stipulation: the hook for my song had to be kasam se. A promise (kasam se) to hold my partner’s hand for the rest of my life. That’s how the song was cooked up. As for the proposal, I was in London for a month and was like, why not do it on this trip?

Talking about the day he popped the question, he further said, "I was pale! I was literally shaking in my seat and my face was completely white. All the way in the car to the venue, I had my AirPods plugged in and kept listening to Kasam Se on a loop, just to make sure that I wouldn’t forget the lyrics and screw it up when the time came. Aashna kept asking me what happened. We’d tricked her into thinking that she would be attending a random event. She was in for a complete surprise."

Armaan Malik is a well known singer with several hits to his credit. His musical journey began in 2005 with Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. After that, he studied Indian Classical music for 10 years. He eventually rose to fame with the song 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta.Talking about Aashna, she is a fashion influencer with over one million+ followers on Instagram. She frequently shares romantic pictures with Armaan on her social media.