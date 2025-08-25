Salman Khan, who is infamous for his love life, recently opened up, saying he has never found true love. He was seen getting candid about his love life while talking to a contestant during the Bigg Boss 19 premiere

Salman Khan says he has never found true love in his life: 'Hasn’t happened to me yet'

As Bigg Boss 19 officially kicked off on Sunday, August 25, Salman Khan was seen returning to hosting duties. He introduced the contestants at the glitzy premiere episode, during which he was seen chattingng and joking with them. Things got a bit personal too as The Battle of Galwan actor got candid about his love life during a conversation with contestant Tanya Mittal.

Salman opens up about his love life at Bigg Boss 19 premiere

During the Bigg Boss 19 premiere episode, Salman was seen introducing content creator and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal as one of the contestants. Following her introduction, Salman introduced Zeishan Quadri, who started his career as the screenwriter of the cult hit Gangs of Wasseypur to Tanya.

After the introduction, Salman asked Tanya if she had seen the film Gangs of Wasseypur, to which she replied that she hadn’t. Salman then asked her what type of content she enjoys watching, to which the content creator mentioned that she had watched Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

During the chat, Tanya questioned Salman, "Sir, sacha pyaar humesha adhura rehta hai kya? (Sir, does true love always remain incomplete?)." Salman responded to this by jokingly saying, “Sacha pyaar, I don't know...kyunki abhi tak hua hi nahi. Na sacha pyar hua hai, na kuch adhura raha hai (True love? I don't know… because it hasn’t happened to me yet. There hasn’t been true love, nor anything that remains incomplete)."

Salman Khan’s dating life

Salman's relationships have often caught the public eye. He has been rumoured to be in relationships with several people over the years. Salman reportedly dated former actor Somy Ali from 1991 to 1999. Later, he dated Sangeeta Bijlani for several years before parting ways. They met on the sets of a TV advertisement and fell in love. They dated for almost a decade, marking one of Salman's longest relationships. The two had decided to tie the knot, but later called it off.

Salman also dated Aishwarya Rai, after the two reportedly got together on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. However, they split up by 2002. In recent years, Salman's nate has been linked with several actors, including Katrina Kaif and Iulia Vantur.