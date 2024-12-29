In the clip from Indian Idol 15, a contestant is seen asking Sangeeta Bijlani about the rumours of hers and Salman Khan’s wedding cards being printed in the 90s

Salman Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sangeeta Bijlani reacts to rumours of her wedding cards with Salman Khan: ‘Jhoot toh nahi hai’ - watch video x 00:00

Former Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani will be seen as the guest on Indian Idol 15. A promo from the show has been unveiled on social media which touches upon her relationship with superstar Salman Khan. In the clip, a contestant is seen asking Sangeeta about the rumours of hers and Salman’s wedding cards being printed. Judge Vishal Dadlani who seemed shocked by the question further asks Sangeeta to reveal the story. She says, “Jhoot toh nahi tha (It wasn’t a lie).” The clip ends there. Watch the video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Sangeeta Bijlani and Salman Khan’s relationship

Sangeeta and Salman reportedly began dating in 1986, sharing a serious relationship that lasted eight years. Their bond was so strong that they even made plans to marry, with wedding invitations reportedly printed.

However, their love story took an unexpected turn when the wedding was called off just a month before the big day.

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Salman’s ex-girlfriend Somy Ali revealed: “The wedding cards were printed, but Sangeeta caught Salman red-handed in my apartment. What Salman did to Sangeeta, the same happened to me. This is called karma; when I grew up a little, I understood it.”

In November 1996, Bijlani married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin in Mumbai. The marriage ended in a divorce in 2010.

Sangeeta Bijlani’s work front

Sangeeta Bijlani, crowned Miss India in 1980, rose to fame as a model and actress in the 1980s and 1990s, earning recognition for her roles in films like Tridev and Yodha. Her last Bollywood film was Jagannath, released in 1996. It stars Shatrughan Sinha, Mukesh Khanna, and Ronit Roy. The film was directed by Shibu Mitra and told the story of a poor village blacksmith who kills a rich villager after he is left free for killing his son.

Last year, Sangeeta launched her YouTube channel, Sangeeta's Secrets. Speaking about it, she said, “Through this beautiful journey of life, I have learned how to be happy, healthy, and stress-free. I want to share all that I’ve learned with my followers and take them through my experiences, whether it’s fitness, beauty—which I call inner beauty—spirituality, or general health and wellness.”