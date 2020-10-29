Sonakshi Sinha: Want to be the heroine you can picture in any kind of film

Now that the lockdown has finally been eased, Bollywood is slowly but surely coming back on track. Shoots have resumed in full force and we've started seeing celebrities step out of home ready and raring to start filming. Sonakshi Sinha, too, can't wait to resume work. In a recent interview, the Akira actress spoke about wanting to go back to work, post the lockdown, and how Dabangg helped establish her as the quintessential commercial heroine.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sonakshi said, "I am itching to be back on set. I don't think I've had a break which lasted so long, in the last 10 years. I've been working non-stop, and this very break which has been thrust upon each and every one of us, it's the first time that the industry has come to a standstill."

Talking about Dabangg and how it helped her career graph, Sonakshi shared, "The success of Dabangg, which established me as a quintessential Hindi film commercial heroine, is why I was offered films like those. I enjoyed them, because I loved watching these films. These are the ones which audiences really enjoy and go in throngs to theatres for. I guess these kind of films really helped me to garner an audience for myself, which later gave me the courage to take on title roles, which rested on my shoulders, without a big hero opposite me."

Happy and proud that she has chosen different genres to act in, be it romance, action or comedy, Sonakshi Sinha shared, "I want to be that heroine you can picture in any kind of film, irrespective of whether it has a hero or not, is a hugely mounted film, or romantic, action film. Today, you can picture me in any kind of film."

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha has two films lined up - Ghoomketu, in which she makes a special appearance, and Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn.

