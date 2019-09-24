Director Navdeep Singh believes Sonakshi Sinha's character will have an equal impact in Laal Kaptan

Even though Laal Kaptaan is centred on Saif Ali Khan's Naga sadhu character, director Navdeep Singh believes Sonakshi Sinha's character will have an equal impact. Rumours suggest that the actor plays an ally who helps Khan exact revenge in the film, which revolves around two warring brothers.

Talking about roping in Sinha, Singh says, "I wanted somebody who would leave an impression and had star appeal. Sonakshi fit the bill perfectly. Her part in the film was deliberately kept under wraps so far. I was a little apprehensive the night of the shoot since I hadn't met her before. She is an intelligent actor and it was fabulous to work with her."

