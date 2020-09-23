Sonam K Ahuja: Had some stressful times in the last three or four months mentally

Ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, a lot of Bollywood celebrities have been trolled endlessly on social media. The majority of the people who were called out on Instagram and Twitter were star kids, who were lashed out at for their lineage and privileges. And one of the actors who had to bear the brunt for it was Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

In an interview with NDTV, while talking about the online hate that she has been subjected to, the actress stated, "I had some stressful times in the last three or four months, mentally. There is a lot of stuff that happens on social media, there is a lot of hate and talk of a lot of things. It put me in a very low and negative space. But now I am much better."

Talking about turning off her comments section on her social media accounts, Ahuja wrote a while back, "Yes I've switched off my comment section and my parents comment section because I don't want my 64 year old parents to go through this. They did nothing to deserve this. And I'm not doing it out of fear you morons I'm doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents." (sic)

That's not all, she was recently targeted by a troll who called her husband Anand Ahuja 'ugliest', and this is what her reply was- "I hope you get followers through this post, that's what you only wanted by my attention!"

Sonam Kapoor has been under the ire of social media users quite often and has never crossed the line but always given back with dignity. And this seems to be another occasion.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Saawariya in 2007 with Ranbir Kapoor. The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and clashed with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om. She then went on to do films like Delhi-6 and I Hate Luv Storys.

The period between 2013 and 2018 was probably the best phase of her career when she delivered one successful film after another in the form of Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Dolly Ki Doli, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, Pad Man, and Veere Di Wedding. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor.

