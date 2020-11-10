Sonam K Ahuja: You can be friends with your exes or choose never to speak to them again

Sonam K Ahuja has completed 13 years in the Hindi film industry and the actress has made a mark for herself with her fashion sense and style statements. She tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in 2018 and it was one of the grandest weddings of the Tinsel Town. She has now poured her heart out about love, marriage, and relationships.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about what love means to her, she said, "Love is caring about someone without fear or despite it. It means feeling with courage and people who have courage are those who feel and do things without fear."

She also talked about what she has learned from her past relationships and this is what she had to say, "You can be friends with your exes or choose never to speak to them again – don't feel guilty about either. Most importantly, always trust the timing of your life, timing is everything."

When thrown a question about how she came to know that Anand Ahuja was the man made for her, she quipped, "It might sound clichéd, but you know someone is meant for you when no matter how tough things get or how much you fight, the thought never crosses your mind to ever want what you have with them to end."

The actress had a run of successful films at the box-office that included names like Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Khoobsurat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, Pad Man, and Veere Di Wedding.

