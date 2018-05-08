Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja look like the perfect couple at their wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's post-wedding celebrations at The Leela Mumbai were just as grand as their wedding festivities



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at their wedding reception. Pics/Yogen Shah

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception saw the who's who of Bollywood and other eminent members of Mumbai's elite in attendance. Bride Sonam looked gorgeous in a olive and white coloured lehenga, while the groom Anand was dressed in a black bandhgala. The Veere Di Wedding actress' father, actor Anil Kapoor looked dapper in a black suit as he greeted the media. The dress code was ethnic and western attire.



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja get 'lovey-dovey' for the cameras

Sonam and her Delhi-based businessman beau Anand tied the knot on Tuesday morning at the Bandra residence of the Veere Di Wedding actress' aunt, which was graced by family and friends. The wedding reception was held at The Leela Mumbai in Andheri East, which is owned by the family of Sonam's close friend Samyukta Nair.



Anil Kapoor

Sonam's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, uncle Sanjay Kapoor with wife Maheep and daughter Shanaya, son Jahaan, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jackie Shroff, wife Ayesha Shroff, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani and many others were on the guest list.

Pre-wedding celebrations had begun from Sunday, May 6, with a mehendi, which was followed by a sangeet ceremony the next day. Sonam, after debuting in Bollywood with Saawariya in 2007, has featured in movies like Delhi-6, Aisha, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Khoobsurat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja and Pad Man. Her performance in Neerja won her a Special Mention at the National Film Awards. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been dating since the last two years. She was introduced to Anand by friend, fashion designer, dancer and actress Pernia Qureshi.

