Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding: Couple to shift base in London?

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. After dating each other for almost two years, the couple is finally ready to take the plunge. As per reports, the couple is all set to get married on May 7, 2018, in Mumbai followed by a grand reception in Delhi.

Bollywood's glam-brigade, from Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, and many other stars are expected to dazzle at fashionista Sonam Kapoor's wedding. A recent report in Filmfare states that Sonam and Anand have purchased a two-bedroom apartment and will permanently shift base to London after tying the knot.

"Sonam and Anand have bought a two bedroom apartment in Notting Hill. The couple will move to London soon after their wedding," a source told the magazine.

It has also been learned that Farah Khan is supervising the actor and Anand Ahuja's sangeet. That's not all - Karan Johar will apparently put on his dancing shoes for one of the special acts of the sangeet.

Says a family member to mid-day, "Karan and Farah have been friends with the Kapoors for many years. Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita requested Farah to choreograph her daughter's sangeet. Farah immediately agreed and told Sunita that it'd be her wedding gift to the bride. Sangeet rehearsals with family members have already started at Anil Kapoor's Juhu bungalow since last week."

