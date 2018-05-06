Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding: Do you know how the couple met?

After making it official through a joint statement by the Kapoors and Ahujas, let's take a look at how Sonam met Anand



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sonamkapoor

After dating each other for two years Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will finally get hitched on May 8, 2018. While the countdown for the big day as already begun, the preparations are in full swing. The Kapoors were also seen rehearsing on Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai song, Swag Se Swagat, which should be the welcome song for the Ahujas at the sangeet ceremony, we guess.

While we keep posting you with every minute details of the wedding, you must also know how 'dulhan' Sonam met 'dulhe raja' Anand Ahuja. As per a report in Hindustan Times, Sonam Kapoor reportedly met Anand through a mutual designer friend, Pernia Qureshi. The latter introduced him to Sonam Kapoor. Sparks ignited and the businessman asked the diva out, and ever since they've been thick.

The soon-to-be bride and groom made their first public appearance at Akshay Kumar's bash honoured for Will Smith. And, ever since, he has made several public outings with the 'Khoobsurat' actress and her family. Both their Instagram pages are filled with each other's adorable photos. Although Sonam never made her relationship with Anand official, her social media handle did all the talking.

The couple is tying the knot on May 8 and other functions such as sangeet, mehendi will take place on May 7. Sonam's aunt, Kavita Seth's Bandra bungalow has been decked up for the celebrations, whereas a plush hotel in the suburbs has been booked for the reception.

