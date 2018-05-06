Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding: This is what Karan Johar is gifting the bride

The soon-to-be bride, Sonam Kapoor is already being showered with beautiful presents. Karan Johar, too, will be gifting a royal gift hamper for the beautiful bride-to-be



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja with Karan Johar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/karanjohar

Well, gifts are already pouring in for the bride-to-be, Sonam Kapoor. After dating beau Anand for two years, the couple will finally get hitched on May 8, 2018. Recently, Anupam Kher shared a video, in which he congratulated Sonam and there was also a gift bag with a sash of 'bride-to-be' written on it.

Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, filmmaker and Sonam's close friend, Karan Johar has some exquisite and customised gifts for her. It has pieces of jewellery, sarees, laddoos, and everything that the filmmaker has specially customised for the beautiful actress.

"For Sonam Kapoor's special day, Karan Johar will be gifting her Amrapali Jhumkas, a pair of silver kadas and uncut diamond chandelier earrings. Both the jhumkas and the kadas are silver coordinated sets. Apart from this jewellery, Karan has also brought a Kanjeevaram saree for the bride to be! That's not all. KJo has custom ordered a thali full of motichur laddoos that would be flown in from Nathus in Delhi," said the source to the entertainment portal.

Well, we are sure the fans would be excited to see the gift hamper presented to Sonam Kapoor!

Wedding functions will take place on May 7, at Sonam's BKC pad and aunt Kavita Seth's Bandra bungalow, whereas the wedding reception is at a plush suburb hotel.

