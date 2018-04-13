Sonam Kapoor and Farah Khan bond on Veere Di Wedding sets

Sonam Kapoor and Farah Khan don't believe in mincing words and get along well

Farah Khan finally got a chance to make Sonam Kapoor dance to her tunes. Yesterday, she shared a picture from the set of Veere Di Wedding and wrote, "Doing a song with the lovely Sonam... the wait was worth it (sic)." Farah is choreographing a special number for the film. The two don't believe in mincing words and get along well. We would love to hear their no holds barred conversation.

Interestingly, the song has a lot going for it as Badshah, who first appeared in AKFC's Abhi Toh Party from Khoobsurat, will also feature in the song starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar & Shikha Talsania. If that wasn't all, known to discover and encourage young, fresh talent, producers Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor will be launching a new music director Qaran Mehta.

Meanwhile, producers Rhea and Ekta are devising ways to escape the Censor Board's scissors. At a recent internal meeting between the producers and director Shashanka Ghosh, it was apparently decided that the makers will bid for an 'A' certificate, instead of compromising on their content for the 'UA' nod. Slated for a June 1 release, the film will be sent to the Censor Board for review in the next few weeks.

Considering Veere Di Wedding features four women in leading roles, many were quick to jump the gun and draw parallels between the film and popular series-turned-film, Sex And The City. Sonam on her part, finds the comparison annoying, which she made clear in an interview in late January.

