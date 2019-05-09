Sonam Kapoor debuts as producer with international documentary on global warming

bollywood

Envisioned as a collaborative effort of five directors, Sonam Kapoor's team is scouting for directors from India, the US, Australia and Europe.

Sonam K Ahuja

Sonam K Ahuja, who celebrated her first wedding anniversary yesterday, is set to make a new beginning professionally. mid-day has learnt that the actor will turn producer with a yet-untitled international documentary on global warming. She has apparently joined forces with a London-based production house to bring attention to one of the biggest environmental threats.

A source says, "The documentary, revolving around the destruction of nature and its repercussions on human life, will be shot across various countries. A team of environmentalists has been researching on the subject for over a year. Envisioned as a collaborative effort of five directors, Sonam's team is scouting for directors from India, the US, Australia and Europe. The actor will also feature in the final portion of the two-hour-long documentary, offering her take on the subject. They intend to release it on a renowned OTT platform by year-end." Kapoor's spokesperson confirmed the news but refused to divulge any more details.

