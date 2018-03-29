Sonam Kapoor to lend her voice to an animated feature film

In a first in her decade-long career, Sonam Kapoor approached to lead the voice cast of animation film



Sonam Kapoor

Kickstarting the year with Pad Man, Sonam Kapoor has an interesting line-up of films ahead — from Veere Di Wedding to the screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel The Zoya Factor and the drama, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, that sees her teaming up with father Anil Kapoor for the first time in her 10-year-long career. Besides facing the camera for these projects, the actor will also go behind the mic — Kapoor, we hear, will lend her voice to an animated feature film.

Revolving around a young girl who fights the society's prejudices to emerge triumphant, the project was initially conceived as an animated series for a leading digital platform. However, the makers eventually decided to turn it into a Hindi film.

A source from the production unit tells us, "It was pitched to Sonam Kapoor as a web series, but then underwent changes. She was kicked about it as it has a strong female character driving the narrative, and liked that it gave the message of girl power. She gave her nod almost instantly. This will require at least 20 days of dubbing. This is the first time Sonam will be lending her voice to an animated character."

Slated to release mid-2019, the rest of the voice cast of the film is yet to be decided.

After returning from her Austrian holiday in the first week of April, Kapoor is expected to dive headlong into the dubbing duties for the animated feature. If all goes as planned, she will wrap up work on the project by the end of April, in time to resume the shoot of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and kick off Veere Di Wedding promotions.

Sonam Kapoor's spokesperson refused to comment on the story.

