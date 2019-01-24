Sonam Kapoor's husband turns photographer for the lady

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor made husband Anand Ahuja take several pictures with the American actor-comedian while watching the Los Angeles Lakers in action

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Mindy Kaling

Sonam K Ahuja had a fangirl moment when she bumped into Mindy Kaling at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles. She considers The Office actor as one of the coolest people she has met.

Soman Kapoor also shared a pretty picture with Mindy on her social media handle with the caption: "So last night at the game I got to meet and hang out with one of the coolest people I’ve ever met @mindykaling she’s impossibly sweet, funny and smart.. also thanks @anandahuja for taking multiple pictures of us! #everydayphenomenal #comefeelthelove [sic]"

Not only this, even Mindy shared a picture on Instagram, and captioned it: "Had the best time meeting the gorgeous and hilarious Sonam and her husband Anand at the game last night [sic]"

Picture courtesy: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram handle

She found her sweet, funny and smart. Sonam made husband Anand Ahuja take several pictures with the American actor-comedian while watching the Los Angeles Lakers in action.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, along with her father Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.

Fox Star Studio presents Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. This film also marks as a debut film of Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film is slated to release on February 1, 2019.

