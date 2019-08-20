Sonia, Rahul Gandhi inaugurate exhibition dedicated to Rajiv Gandhi on 'Sadbhavna Diwas'

national

Rahul Gandhi at the exhibition dedicated to Rajiv Gandhi. Pic/Congress' Twitter

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi inaugurated an exhibition on Tuesday on the occasion of 75th birth anniversary of her late husband Rajiv Gandhi which was titled 'Memories and Archives of Rajiv Gandhi'. According to photos which were shared on Congress' handle, Sonia and Rahul took a round of the exhibition area which was dotted with images and audio-visual narrations which are dedicated to Gandhi.

Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee paid tributes earlier today at a prayer meeting which was organised at Veer Bhumi. Veer Bhumi is the memorial of the former Prime Minister. The birthday of the former prime minister is celebrated as 'Sadbhavna Diwas' (Communal Harmony Day).

Not only did Sonia and Rahul Gandhi inaugurate the exhibition but they also distributed scooters to the needy at the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. A learning lab was also inaugurated by Rahul in the memory of his late father. "Rahul Gandhi inaugurates the Rajiv Gandhi Socio-Technical, Knowledge, Innovation and Learning Lab on Sadbhavana Diwas," a tweet by the party read.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu. His death anniversary is also observed as Anti-Terrorism Day.

