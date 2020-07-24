Sonu Sood brings back Indian students from Kyrgyzstan, Kapil Sharma says 'You're our hero'

Sonu Sood has been the emblem of hope for thousands of Indians stranded abroad and within the country, wanting to go home but with no help in sight. After helping the migrants reach their homes in other parts of the country safely, Sonu Sood is now helping repatriate Indian students stuck in Kyrgyzstan.

Sood will help repatriate over 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan over the next two months. "Feeling so happy that the first flight from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi took off today. All thanks to @flyspicejet for making my mission successful. The second flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will fly Tom 24th July. Would request students to send your details asap. Jai hind," he tweeted.

The actor arranged for another flight today, July 24, from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag to bring back the Indians stuck there. He tweeted:

Good news friendsð«Flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will takeoff at 3 pm today, 24th July from Bishkek..be at the airport on time time folks. Time to meet your familiesâ£ï¸@flyspicejet — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 24, 2020

Looking at all the good work Sonu Sood has been doing, Kapil Sharma couldn't keep from praising the actor's efforts for his fellow countrymen and women. Taking to Twitter, Sharma wrote, "Sonu paaji, words fall short for the kind of work you're doing for those in need right now. You may have played the villain in your films, but in real life, you're our hero. God bless you and may you be happy always."

Well, that may be what every Indian is thinking about Sonu Sood, isn't it?

Kapil Sharma recently started shooting for his popular chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show, after being in lockdown for almost 3-4 months. The first guest on his show after the lockdown is none other than Sonu Sood!

Talking about and all the amazing work for migrants Sonu Sood has been doing during the pandemic, the actor shared, "I believe I came to this city for this -- it was my purpose. I want to thank god for making me a catalyst in helping the migrants. While my heart beats in Mumbai, after this movement I feel a part of me lives in the villages of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand and various other states, where I have now found new friends and made deep connections. I have decided to put these experiences, stories that are embedded in my soul forever, in a book."

