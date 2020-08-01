Sonu Sood on his birthday: It seemed the whole country was celebrating

Sonu Sood has been a saviour for countless needy and vulnerable people during the coronavirus lockdown. From helping migrants reach their hometowns safely, to bringing Indian students back home from different countries, Sonu Sood has become a hero for many.

The Kung Fu Yoga actor celebrated his 47th birthday on July 30, and it was made all kinds of special for him by his well-wishers and fans. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama about it, Sonu shared, "This birthday was special. Never have I been so warmly and extensively greeted from all over the country. It seemed the whole country was celebrating. People whom I was fortunate enough to help reach their homes kept calling the whole day from different states."

He added, "I feel embarrassed to get so much attention at the same time I feel humbled and grateful. Who gets so much love from so many? Only the most blessed do."

Speaking about his efforts in sending the migrants home, Sonu told PTI in an earlier interview, "I intend to work till the last migrant reaches his home. The journey has to continue in full force. No one should be rendered homeless. We want them to reach home safely. I have nothing to do with politics. I am doing this purely out of my love for migrants. I want to help reunite them with their families."

On the work front, Sood is gearing up for the period drama Prithviraj, produced by Yash Raj Films and starring Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

