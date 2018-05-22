Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh unveils new poster of film at Birmingham Arena

Diljit Dosanjh unveiled the poster at a sold-out show at Birmingham Arena with which he became the first Indian to sell so many tickets for the venue



Soorma new poster

Diljit Dosanjh, who will be next seen in Soorma a biopic on the legend Sandeep Singh, unveiled the new poster of the film at his UK concert. The actor has left no stone unturned in portraying India's ex-captain and hockey ace, Sandeep Singh, in the upcoming biopic Soorma.

He unveiled the poster at a sold-out show at Birmingham Arena with which he became the first Indian to sell so many tickets for the venue. Diljit Dosanjh is an international icon and has undergone intense physical training and diet changes to prepare for the role and for this, he was trained by Sandeep Singh himself.

The poster shows two different sides from Sandeep's life, the time when he was on the wheelchair and his picture form the hockey ground.

Diljit spent a lot of time with Sandeep to understand him and the game better from his point of view. Diljit spoke in-depth about it on the show.

Soorma is a biopic made on Sandeep Singh's life, who is a hockey legend and the ex-Captain of the Indian National Hockey Team. Sandeep, regarded as one of the world's most dangerous drag-flickers, has given many a golden moment to Indian hockey.

The makers of the film are all ready to bring his story to the big screen which would be yet another story of an underdog. The drag-flickers journey – of wins, losses, life, and death – will soon be seen on-screen in Soorma, a Shaad Ali directorial, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu.

Soorma is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh which will release on 13th July 2018.

