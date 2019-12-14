South actress Shalini Pandey's maiden outing to release second?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shalini Pandey, who hit the bull's eye with Arjun Reddy (2017), seems poised for a dream launch in Bollywood — the South sensation was recently announced as the female lead of Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film, which will be produced by Yash Raj Films, is expected to release next year. However, it has been learnt that the production house apparently pulled a few strings to avert what they considered as a foil in her grand debut plan.

The actor has shot for a Hindi film titled Bamfaad, which is being presented by Anurag Kashyap and was slated to release early next year. A source reveals, "Bamfaad was shot in Kanpur last year and is ready. Its post-production work too is complete. But now, YRF has entered the picture with their announcement of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The suits at the studio have requested the makers of Bamfaad to push its release so that Shalini could be presented as a fresh face to the Hindi movie-goers." Speaking to mid-day, Kashyap hinted at the development as he said, "Bamfaad is ready. But there is something to do with the actress' other film. So, now, that will release first."

When we reached out to Yash Raj Films, the spokesperson said, "YRF has not made any such request to the makers of the concerned film."

