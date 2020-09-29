South Central Railway runs special trains for UPSC candidates

This picture has been used for representtational purpose only

The South Central Railway (SCR) zone's Vijayawada division will operate two special trains between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to facilitate civil services examination candidates to appear for the exam.

"In order to facilitate the candidates attending Union Public Service Examination (UPSC), SCR will run two special trains between Vijayawada - Visakhapatnam - Vijayawada," said a railway zone spokesperson.

Train number 07233 from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam will depart Vijayawada at 3 p.m. on Saturday and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 10 p.m. on the same day.

Likewise, the return train bearing the number 07234 will depart Visakhapatnam at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and arrive at Vijayawada at 4 a.m. on Monday.

Enroute, the special trains will halt at eight stations, Eluru, Tadepelligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajamundry, Samarlakota, Tuni, Anakapalli and Duvvada.

The civil services examination has been scheduled on Sunday.

In a separate development, the railway zone restored train halts at several places in the southern state.

"Consequent upon permission of AP state government to restore stoppages, SCR has decided to restore the stoppages which were eliminated earlier," said an official.

Train halts have been restored at multiple places in the state for several trains originating from across the country, state and also passing through it.

