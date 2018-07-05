South Korean President Moon Jae-in to hold talks with PM Modi on July 10

Moon, who will be accompanied by First Lady Kim Jung-sook, will arrive on his maiden State visit to India on Sunday

South Korean President Moon Jae-in

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday during his four-day visit which India expects would open new avenues for expanding the bilateral partnership, particularly in the economic domain.

"We expect to cover bilateral, regional and global issues during talks the President will have with different dignitaries. We expect the visit to open new avenues for the expansion of our partnership, particularly in the economic domain," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will call on the visiting leader on Monday. Moon will also attend the India-Korea business forum.

The South Korean President along with Prime Minister Modi will visit the Gandhi Smriti on Monday. They will also visit a Samsung plant which is located in Noida.

Moon, who will be accompanied by senior members of his Cabinet, officials, as well as industry captains, will be given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday after which he will hold talks with Modi.

The two leaders will also address an India-Republic of Korea CEOs round table.

"We also expect some agreements to be signed during the visit," Kumar said.

During the visit, Moon will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind, who will host a banquet in his honour.

Modi visited South Korea in May 2015 during which the bilateral partnership was elevated to a special strategic partnership.

"Since then, the relationship has expanded in several areas. Relationship with Korea is a logical extension of our Act East Policy. ROK has a new southern strategy. So there is a lot of convergence as far as our outlook is concerned," Kumar said.

A financing arrangement of USD 10 billion has been set by the Korean side for infrastructure development in India.

"We have also set up a Korea plus cell within invest India to fast track Korean investments in India," Kumar said.