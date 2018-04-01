South Korean singers fly to Pyongyang for rare concerts

The 120-member group that flew to Pyongyang also includes government officials, reporters and a taekwondo demonstration team



K-Pop girl band Red Velvet will also be performing in N Korea. Pic/AFP

Some of South Korean biggest pop singers have departed for North Korea for rare performances highlighting the recent warming of ties between the war-separated rivals.

The 120-member group that flew to Pyongyang also includes government officials, reporters and a taekwondo demonstration team. The Koreas planned the concerts to celebrate the anticipated summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The April 27 meeting could prove to be significant in the global diplomatic push to resolve the standoff over the North's nuclear weapons programme.

